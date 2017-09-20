Parirenyatwa, surgeon, sued for $416k over patient death

A KAROI widow is demanding over $400 000 from Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa and a medical doctor, Tafadzwa Tsikira, after her husband died during an ill-performed operation.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Jane Mazhambe filed the lawsuit in the High Court through her lawyers on Monday and Parirenyatwa and Tsikira have not yet responded to the litigation.

Mazhambe said she was claiming $86 095 in school fees for her three minor children, $17 020 for the completion of the construction of the family’s house, $261 338 for the minors’ food, health care and ancillary expenses and $52 000 for utility bills and her health care as well.

In her declaration, Mazhambe said the untimely death of her husband, Talent Mazhambe, on December 21, 2013 came about after Tsikira, who was not qualified to carry out a surgical procedure on the patient, proceeded to do so despite realising he had no proper facilities for such operations at Karoi General Hospital.

“The second defendant (Tsikira) did not possess the requisite expertise and experience to carry out the surgery he did on the deceased and did not carry out adequate and pre-proper procedure,” Mazhambe said.

“He also did not have adequate facilities for the surgical procedure he carried out. The second defendant was wrongful and grossly negligent in his conduct in carrying out the surgical procedure which killed the deceased. He killed the deceased.”

According to the court papers, on December 20, 2013, Tsikira, being a district medical officer based at Karoi General Hospital, carried out a surgical procedure on Talent for the excision of occipital keloids.

Complications developed during the surgery and Talent was transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and eventually to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he died the following day.

After her husband’s death, Mazhambe lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Health and the matter was referred to the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Council of Zimbabwe for investigation and determination.

She claimed that Tsikira subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge of negligence and unprofessional conduct.