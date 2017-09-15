Pakistani up for $131 000 fraud

A 35-year-old Pakistan national, Majid Khan, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of defrauding his business partner of $131 000 in a botched sports merchandise import deal.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Khan, who is based in Sialkot City, Pakistan, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him to September 28 on $1 000 bail.

The complainant in the matter is the director of Max Sports (Pvt) Ltd, a sportswear company situated in Harare.

Allegations are that sometime in March 2015, the complainant and Khan registered a sportswear company called Max Sports (Pvt) Ltd, where the complainant would own 51% and Khan 49%.

It is alleged during the process, the complainant injected $78 500 into the business, while Khan was supposed to have injected $38 465 as his capital contribution. The State alleges the complainant then gave his contribution to Khan to purchase sportswear material in Pakistan and the merchandise was supposed to be delivered in Zimbabwe within two months.

The State alleges Khan failed to deliver the goods within the agreed period, prompting the complainant to make a follow-up, but Khan demanded a top-up of $53 000 to enable him to ship the goods, which money the complainant paid.

On August 8, 2015, Khan delivered goods worth $11 968 instead of $131 500 and failed to account for the outstanding balance of $119 532, resulting in the complainant making a police report leading to his arrest.