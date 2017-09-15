Ngwenya launches attack on DeMbare

HIGHLANDERS chairman Mordern Ngwenya has launched an attack on Dynamos, describing the Harare football giants as “cowards” as ferocious fires emanating from the two teams’ feisty clash at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday refuse to die.

BY HENRY MHARA

Ngwenya was not amused by Dynamos, who appeared to throw a second ball onto the pitch every time his team was attacking in the dying moments of the match.

With the match tied at 1-1, and Dynamos reduced to 10 men after the red card shown to Christian Ntouba, Highlanders threw numbers forward looking for the winner, but they were frustrated by their opponents with their unsportsmanship behaviour.

“When we were attacking in the closing stages of the match, not once but twice, balls were thrown into the field of play to disturb the flow of the game and impede us because the referee would stop play. I think that behaviour is an epitome of cowardice. You don’t expect that in modern football,” Ngwenya said.

He was also not happy with match-day referee Arnold Ncube, who denied his side what appeared a stone-wall penalty in the second half, when Godfrey Makaruse was brought down inside the box by Phakamani Dube. The winger was yellow-carded for simulation.

“We launched a complaint immediately after the match because our player Godfrey Makaruse was shown a yellow card for simulation and yet he was felled in the penalty box. That should have been a penalty and the yellow card should not have been given.

“Also, Dynamos’ goal should not have stood. If you look closely on the video, the scorer of the goal was offside. I don’t want to say much about the referee, but all I can say is on a good day, we could have won that match convincingly.”

Both teams have criticised the performance of Ncube, who had a really poor match so much that Zifa wants a replay.