Mutsvangwa tears into Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNWLVA) chairperson, Chris Mutsvangwa yesterday claimed the wife of one Cabinet minister recently confronted him, accusing him of working with expelled Zanu PF member Energy Mutodi to soil her husband’s reputation.
Mutsvanga said this while addressing war veterans outside the Harare Magistrates’ Court, where he had attended war veterans secretary-general Victor Matemadanda’s case, whose application for removal from remand was dismissed by magistrate, Josephine Sande.
Matemadanda is accused of undermining the authority of President Robert Mugabe.
Mutsvangwa said the woman approached him while attending the burial of Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa and war veteran, George Rutanhire at the National Heroes Acre last month and accused him of using Mutodi to spread falsehoods.
“I told her off and don’t entertain pavement radio stories,” Mutsvangwa fumed.
Mutodi was recently arrested for allegedly peddling falsehoods after claiming Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Health minister David Parirenyatwa poisoned Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a Zanu PF interface rally in Gwanda recently.
Mutsvangwa said there were some Cabinet ministers masquerading as medical doctors.
“He calls himself a doctor, but he is not. I can challenge him to produce documents that prove he is a doctor. He is a doctor without documents.
I was also a doctor during the war, but I cannot call myself a doctor as he is doing,” he said.
Mutsvangwa alleged Zanu PF G40 faction members acquired doctorate degrees through mobile phones.
He said war veterans were offended by this week’s Zanu PF politburo decision to expel Mabel Chinomona as women’s league secretary for the commissariat.
The former War Veterans minister said Chinomona was at the forefront in the liberation struggle. The National Assembly Deputy Speaker was fired after she was allegedly recorded while denigrating First Lady Grace Mugabe.
Mutsvangwa also attacked Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo for clearing a demonstration in solidarity with Grace.
“How can a minister who is the chief law officer entertain Mandi Chimene and George Mlala, when he knows the High Court of Zimbabwe recognises us as the only legitimate war veterans association in the country? I know he is not so bright. We were together at Kutama School,” he alleged.
Mutsvangwa further claimed the history of the country was being distorted by the likes of Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Mugabe.
Mugabe recently claimed to have received Mutsvangwa in Mozambique during the war of liberation, but the war veterans leader says it was the other way round.
Mutsvangwa said when Mugabe arrived in Mozambique in 1975, he was the one who ordered Environment and Water minister Oppah Muchinguri to prepare food for him.
shepherd
Mutsvangwa idhara
Cde Kris
@ shepherd, dhara chete? ayewa, maya! Cde Chris iBIG dhara. Waiona?
tuffeeh
vakangofanana vanhu veZanu hapana kwaye
Zvusvibwi
The Medical Doc should produce certificates please, otherwise he is hereby barred from practicing and use the title “Dr”.
Mazambani
Kana zvinhu zvadai ndipo panobuda zviri pasi pasi Taurai zvenyu comrade Chris
zaka jerera
Chris isimbi inodya dzimwe simbi.bravo my man
NACIDO RICO
Chris was short to say Oppah was the nonagenarian’s small hse. Read the last para. DEEPEST SECRETS ARE YET TO BE DIVULGED.
NACIDO RICO
I pray for these crazy Zanus to finish killing each other once and for all.
Sharia
It’s very disappointing to hold someone in very high regard, only to find out how much of an idiot or scoundrel they really are.
Prophet Profit
A lot of the ideas we have of the country’s history from this party is false. The truth only comes out when they start fighting one another. The president is busy removing everybody left right and centre so that he can remain the only respected authority of this fake history. Great work awaits our academics to rewrite our true past and rescue our descendants from this carefully manipulated venture in falsehoods. At the centre of both the falsehoods and the fighting is the desire of one man to be president for life. Everyone and everything is just fuel for this fire.
Cde Sinjonjo
Hopefully it will all end peacefully. Kuera mwana wenhiriri uchiti ikatsi.
command justice
The plow will lead politics anđ put food on tables and the gun will guarantee that wanzwa Peter?
hezvo
Ah doctor with no documents!!1 and being health minister, results zero
Mhereyenyoka Mchenesi
Matsotsi ese, why saying it now after all those years? I will never be tempted to respect any of these thugs who have been working night and day to dig a grave for my children’s future. PTUUUU, NXAAAA
moyondizvo
Mhereyenyoka hauzivi here kuti rudo kana rwuchinaka tinoshhedzera ” maiweeee ndonakidzwa huyaimuone ” asi kana chobvondoka , ” yuuuuuhwi, maiweee ndabayiwa pamoyo pangu ” . kkkkk .Pakaipa pakaipa , makwikwi hama.
Diibulaanyika
Chris i like you for making correct corrections last time you corrected lies that Mujuru shot down a copter during war which she never did and now everyone knows she was lying .Once again you have made corrections by telling us that Sekeramayi and you had redcross certificates which enabled you to rape some cloth around the wounds of injured comrades and that did not make you and Sekeramayi doctors kkkkkkkkkk hedzoko mbwaaaaaa
Diibulaanyika
The whole idea why Sekeramayi is suddenly called a doctor is to try a make him educated enough to be President of this country as he prepares to take over from Mugabe under G40 tickets which is kak
naome
Those who enjoy and undulate when people are fighting are the most cruel people in the world and should never rule. Chii chinokuitaiexcite ne fight ye ZANU. Muri varying kanhi
mabhunu
ma certificates ngaa bude tiaaonezve
Diibulaanyika
Only those who are benefiting from the rot caused by satan zanu would not enjoy the fight kkkkkkk siyajabula thina lamhlanje till satan kills himself completely
Chimsoro
No certificates will come out as long as you are in Zanu Pf. Even mukuru we ma nurse ikoko ko Zim calls herself a Registered Nurse when she only hold a diploma in psychiatry nursing, struggled to attain her basic degrees kusvikira anzi na Matibili mupei zvese ne PhD yacho. Zvichabuda pachena musi vaano yendamu wrong basket . I am not surprised that Doctor S is not a real doctor, that proves my long held suspicions from just after independence when I worked in the health sector in Zim and Dr. S was the minister of Health, he just did not know what he was doing. He should thank himself for being in the right basket all his political career and for having permanent secretaries who are probably doing all the donkey work for him
chain chimutengwende
nonsense! mutsvangwa. What makes you think you are the only bright and educated person in Zimbabwe ? What have you done to prove that u are educated than everyone .Supporting ED??? Sekeramayi did genetics and I have never heard him bragging about that as you do or as you would want him to do .Guess he is not going to produce anything to prove u wrong and even if he wanted to do so you expect him to go to a rally with his qualifications ? where do u want sekeramayi to show u his qualifications ? Did u show him yours or any of us your qualifications ? Unless if u are saying supporting ED is how you showed us your qualifications. If anyone is going to be the next president that has nothing to do with western education that u always brag about Sir Mutsvangwa .Siyayi vhudzijena vakadaro Afterall he is neither g40 or lacoste .
musombodia
Zimbabwe will be a better country with SEKERAMAYI.what a wise and humble man he is.
Danai Pazvagozha
@ chin chimutengwende you have displayed your imtelectual incompetence in nalysing and commenting on contemprary political issues in Zimbabwe. This is evidently displayed by your emotions laden in your response to Mutsvangwa. it is not a laughing for the mother matter when Sekereramayi (sic) misrepresents that he is a doctor, when those who know him testify otherwise. And I strongly think Mutsvangwa is right. Even yourself you are telling us that Sekeramayi did Genetics, how is genetics and medicine linked? As a public figure Sekeramayi is under public scruitiny and yes must show us his Medicinal credentials from Sweden as it is alleged. Or let him tell us the University that accredited him and we can find for ourselves if he really graduated – its easy these days to confirm someone’s credentials. You mught be sharing a totem with Sekeramayi, but that is not a certificate that makes Sekeramayi immune to lying. We hope next time you will analyse issues objectively