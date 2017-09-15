Mujuru reveals Zanu PF rigging tricks

FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru, who now heads the opposition National People’s Party (NPP), has warned that President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF will use identity documents of dead people to “rig” next year’s general election.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Mujuru, who spent over 34 years as a Cabinet minister in Mugabe’s government, 10 of them as Vice-President, urged Zimbabweans to use the three-month window period set by the Registrar-General’s Office to acquire death certificates for their late relatives.

“It is important to get death certificates for your deceased loved (ones) as failure to have them gives Zanu PF the chance to use your loved ones’ national identity cards to rig the 2018 elections,” she said in a statement.

The former Vice-President has, however, maintained that while Zanu PF might have rigged previous polls including the contentious 2013 general election that opposition parties claimed was fraught with irregularities, she did not have knowledge as to how this was done.

Early this year, in the aftermath of a by-election in Chiwundura constituency in Midlands, Mujuru apologised to Zimbabweans for having been part of Zanu PF’s electoral chicanery.

In the aftermath of the 2013 elections, Mugabe was accused by his critics of using a shadowy Israeli firm, Nikuv International Projects, to rig the poll.

The NPP leader called on the youths, in particular, to flood registration centres.

“Youths must flood these [registration] centres as these documents determine your voting power, which is important to determine your power to vote for change.

“Expect long queues at every [registration centre], but it’s worth to endure for it’s for your future (sic). Never miss this golden opportunity,” she said.