Mohadi dumps Senator wife

BY CHARLES LAITON

STATE Security minister Kembo Mohadi has approached the High Court seeking nullification of his marriage with his wife, Tambudzani (nee Muleya), claiming their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

Mohadi filed for divorce at the Bulawayo High Court last week and in his founding affidavit said there were no prospects of a reunion since they stopped staying together as husband and wife more than 18 years ago.

The couple has four children and Mohadi in his court application indicated that he would share his movable and immovable property with his estranged wife.

“The plaintiff (Mohadi) submits that the marriage between the parties has broken down irretrievably to such an extent that the parties no longer live as husband and wife.

“The plaintiff and the defendant (Tambudzani) have not been staying as husband and wife for over 18 years,” he said.

“The parties have not been intimate with each other over a period of over 18 years now, which is the cornerstone of any normal marriage.

“The parties have lost love and affection for each other and no longer share common interests.”

In his affidavit, Mohadi said while he was still staying with his wife, the couple had acquired movable and immovable property even after their separation, but wanted the court to distribute the assets equally.

The minister said during the land reform programme, he was allocated a farm by the government at Lot 1 of Lot 10 Jopembe Beitbridge, Umzingwane Estates, where he made some developments, but was willing to give the property to his wife, a Beitbridge Senator.

“The plaintiff made some developments at the farm namely: 450 head of cattle, fishing compound, safari camp, manager’s house, main house and farm workers’ compound.

“The plaintiff is also leasing a farm at Delma Lupepe Farm, Insiza District, and has a herd of 460 cattle,” Mohadi said.

“It is just and equitable that the 450 head of cattle be awarded to defendant and the 460 herd at Delma Lupepe Farm be awarded to plaintiff.

“The parties also acquired a homestead in Dipeni, Beitbridge, under Chief Staunze and there are a few goats and some sheep.

“It is just and equitable that the same be awarded to the plaintiff.”

Mohadi said during the subsistence of the marriage, they acquired several household goods, which he was proposing to share equally with Tambudzani.

“It must be noted that save for the uncompleted houses in Beitbridge, the defendant never contributed

anything to the acquisition of the matrimonial assets referred to herein, but the plaintiff has considered the fact that the defendant has been his wife for some years,” he said.

Mohadi is being represented by Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers.

Tambudzani has not yet entered appearance to defend.