Mnangagwa breaks silence on poisoning

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday broke his silence over his alleged food poisoning saga, saying contrary to speculation, his falling ill at a Zanu PF campaign rally in Gwanda three weeks ago had nothing to do with ice-cream from President Robert Mugabe’s Gushungo Dairy.
BY STAFF REPORTER
Mnangagwa, in a statement last night, described as false and mischievous, insinuations that he fell sick after eating ice-cream supplied by the First Family, adding the claims were meant to set him up against Mugabe.
“I would like to put the record straight regarding my alleged consumption of ice-cream from Gushungo Dairy at the high table on the occasion of the youth interface rally at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, on August 12, 2017,” he said.
“The insinuation that I partook of ice-cream from the said dairy is false and mischievous, and being peddled by unscrupulous elements with the sinister agenda of creating a rift between me and the First Family, lower market confidence in products from the dairy and cause unnecessary alarm and despondency among peace-loving Zimbabweans.”
The statement came hours amid reports that the Vice-President and his South African doctor had presented Mnangagwa’s medical report to Mugabe earlier yesterday.
The statement also came a few hours before Mugabe is set to address another campaign rally in Mnangagwa’s, Midlands province backyard.
Mugabe did not take kindly to allegations that Mnangagwa might have fallen ill due to having ice-cream from his company, as he spoke about the issue at the Heroes Acre last Saturday.
Following the poisoning scare, where he left the rally abruptly after a bout of diarrhoea and vomiting, Mnangagwa was initially airlifted to Gweru and later to South Africa, where, according to sources, he underwent minor surgery to remove traces of the poison.
After his return last week, Mnangagwa kept a low profile until he resurfaced at the funeral wake of the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s wife, Maud, where he thanked God for sparing his life following the poisoning saga.
Mnangagwa, who turns 75 next month, is touted as a possible successor to Mugabe, and his supporters believe he was poisoned by his rivals in an assassination attempt to eliminate him from the race.
But government officials have insisted that his stomach could have been upset by stale food he ate.
Mugabe told mourners at the Heroes Acre that Mnangagwa’s health was not yet permitting him to attend public and national events.
The poisoning saga came following a chain of events, which has blighted Mnangagwa’s political path from the time he was appointed Vice-President in 2014.
Mnangagwa’s offices — despite having high-profile security — have been broken into six times in the past years, but the perpetrators were yet to be identified and arrested.
In 2014, his Justice ministry office was broken into by unknown persons, and again, shortly before Mnangagwa was appointed Vice-President.
In another incident, cyanide was allegedly sprinkled in his Zanu PF headquarters office, leaving his private secretary battling for life.
No suspects have been arrested over the incidents.
ivhukuvanhu chete, chete
Vana tinhai dzirwe monyarira kupi zvino. Shame on your speculative and sensational reporting.
$
Well reported, Excluding Gushungo Dairy farming, does not mean Parirenyatwa, Sekeramai and Grace are clean. in other words V.P is saying I was poisoned on the chopper were he was with Sekeramai and Dr. parirenyatwa.
Nokuda
Surely what can he say? He has to say ice cream had no part.
Dhewa
Ndiye munhu wamurikuda kuti atonge iyeyu, mbwende zvayo, inongwarira kuuraya macivilians.
vatekere
aiwa dhewa ktaura kuti ndakadyiswa poison would set him against mugabe and automatically he loses leverage in his agenda its too early to go head on its foolish to fight a battle that you know that you will lose what he did is one hell of a brilliant move
Dombodema
Brilliant move what a joke actual what happened if he did not eat the ice cream or Guava Mnangagwa is fool then if he was not poison what was his problem he should say?
Silence Nyamhunga
Mnangagwa is just a bootlicker he can’t go against the Regime shame on u ,he don’t deserve to be a president because he is coward
Blogg Ace
This shouldn’t be about poisoned ice-cream but rather the fact that VP ED was poisoned through some means, whether this was deliberate or by accident. Medical personnel who attended to him during his illness indicated as much. However citizens have become adept at seeing around official statements of acceptance or denial; a factor that has given rise to a robust rumour industry. Indeed, citizens have undoubtedly already consolidated their opinions around this issue via that very adeptness..
inini
why didn’t he also dismiss the claims made by Energy against minister of Defense
dentaz
poison does not only come via ice cream, many things were ate at that fateful days.
eliasha
So what is going to happen to Prophets who had hurriedly compiled videos corroborating the poisoning at the rally yet it is beginning to filter out that this was all a BIG BIG LIE.
In any case i am made to believe that this VP does not take anything at a gathering for fear of the unknown. We said it and all will come out thanks to Jonso for challenging the VP on this one.
Kariba Dam
@Eliasha as for the idiotic prophets, they will continue as usual telling their gullible followers the usual.
Ola
Its funny you think that the Prophet can only prophecy about the poison ingestion and fail to see all the other crucial pieces of information.
Thats why everyone can be a politician, journalist or commentator, but NOT EVERYONE CAN BE A PROPHET.
The kind of maturity and diligence required in this office is beyond most of us here! Hanha Hanha dzedu dzinenge dzeDITI idzi!
Well, it is well!
Tichatonga
he did not say he was not poisoned, he said it wasn ice cream from Gushungo Dairy. He remained mum on allegations about the Defense minister and Parirenyatwa. He said nothing about the doctors findings either
inini
but fact still remains, He was poisoned anditi. (how, where, who) ndochete pasara kutaurwa
eliasha
Please take note from those in the know how that this guy was not poisoned at all neither did he take any food at the rally , but it was a mere ploy deliberately as a result of the goings on in the succession battle.
When Jonso challenged him he wanted the truth to come out ,but nevertheless somehow he is going to be pressured into revealing the truth sooner or later.
big shons
PAKAIPA
big shons
ZVINODA NYASHA , JEHOVHA DAI MACHIPINDIRA
Sharia
Hapana zvengwena apa. Iri ndiro dzvinyu chairo, mbwende plus sascam. I don’t know what leadership qualities others see in him. Achasvika pakuuraiwa achingo wawata zvisina art, just like Mutsvangwa and Matemadanda. Hot air chete
tindo
taura hako
The Villager
Aona kuti G40 haisi kuzodzora tsvimbo nekuti rabata kumeso. Still, he did not dismiss the fact that he was poisoned. Hona vana sisi Mandie vaitomumwaya pasolidarity rally. Surely, a ‘crocodile’ to the defenceless civilians and a capenta rinodyiwa rakasvinura neG40
Yellowman
I LIKE THIS GUY. HE IS MORE LIKE THE HISTORY LEADERS WHO WILL SAY WHAT PEOPLE WANT TO HEAR BUT THROUGH THEIR ACTIONS DO WHAT IS IN LINE WITH THEIR OBJECTIVES. He makes sure he does not become emotional in his responses and pretend as if he is immune to the attacks. He can be the next president. The time he will come out public and denounce G40 he will be sure a firm ground has been established for his take over.
paraiba
the prophet has correctly said it. but remember that this issue is sensitive do ngwena haingataurise. watch the space and see how it will respond
john patson
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
Give the diary a medal…
DK
VP is being diplomatic, the truth shall come out chete
$
Handisi Chinhu, ndiri ZVINHU
On another note, SINCE HE WAS POISONED, and the IF THE POISON WAS IN THE ICE-CREAM and now he makes a DENIAL that it was not like that, the one who KNOWS THE TRUTH of what happened must be shitting his or HER PANTS (If she wears pants, that is!). It would mean this is a true NGWENA and its too patient, won’t be RATTLED easily or rushed to MAKE MISTAKES. So if you can’t kill it, it will have to KILL YOU. I predict a few HIGH PROFILE FUNERALS before 2018 Presidential vote. And I AM NOT A PROPHET. I am not sure of whether it will be Lacoste funerals or G40 funerals, depends on who makes the moves first.
Masvingo
You know what there is no way Garwe can say ndakadyiswa ne G40.this poisoning saga is just known in his heart and the heart of the person who did it. You must remember kuti baba ve Garwe in’anga huru yakaponesa Mugabe munguva dzehondo yechimurenga,Garwe knows where the hell came from but to speak out he will raise concern in the government,G40 will also try next how to kill him
NACIDO RICO
We dont care whether you ate poison or not. Thats none of our business. Our prayer is for you, Zanu pple, to kill and finish each other sooner than later.
jr
That’s exactly why he is called the crocodile. If the reputation that preceeds him is still true, you should all know what a crocodile does. It stays so still, you can step on it thinking it’s dead. Then it strikes so quickly you wont have time to react and baaam, your whole leg is inside its mouth. Then it chews you so slowly you can hear the bones cracking.
Tembertshuma
Kkk usiye kukara mr vp kuti ichi chauya wakandira mumuromo kk
Emmer the Lizzard
Poor temperance all the same, suspected poisoning from stale ice creem or is it stale samoosas. Ithe lizzard cannot control his own tongue then our treasury will be in trouble.
richard
REGA ZVIDAMBURANE HAHAHA
Rafael
