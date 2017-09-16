Mighty Warriors stay on top after draw

THE Mighty Warriors maintained their top position in Group A log after playing an exciting draw with Zambia in their second Cosafa Women’s Championship match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The hosts came from behind through Rutendo Makore in the 50th minute pushing the ball past Zambian goalkeeper Hazel Nali after a flick by Marjory Nyaumwe from a Sheila Makoto cross on the left to cancel out their counterparts’ first half goal by Barbara Banda in the 25th minute.

To make it to the semi-finals, Zimbabwe’s have to beat Malawi at Luveve tomorrow and hope Zambia lose or draw against Madagascar.

Zimbabwe and Zambia are at par on four points after the first two matches with the Mighty Warriors leading Group A by a superior goal difference.

But the Zimbabweans clash with a tough side Malawi who are still in contention while Shepolopolo take on Madagascar and cannot progress to the nest stage.

Malawi on are three points after beating Madagascar 6-3 at Bf yesterday.

With Mighty Warriors on top of the situation in the game against Zambia yesterday Banda on a counter-attack shrugged off challenge from central defender Nobuhle Majika, who did not have a good game at the back, before powering the ball past goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai in the 25th minute.

The outstanding Makore, voted the player of the match yesterday, missed to glorious chances hitting the upright in the 21st minute and flighting the ball over the cross bar two minutes into the first half optional time from a free-kick.

The Zambians had their fair share of chances and could have added another in the 38th minute through Rhoda Chileshe but her header also hit the upright with goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai beaten.

Makore watched a beautifully-taken free-kick sail over the bar two minutes into the first half optional time.

The Mighty Warriors played the long ball in search of Makore but the striker was tightly monitored by Shepolopolo defenders Annie Kimbanji and Anita Mulenga who did not give her space to maneuver until after the break when she started looking for the ball on the winning staying away from the central defenders.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda believes they still have a chance.

“We expected this. It was a highly physical game but we tried to contain the Zambians and the girls showed character and came back from a good down. It was a fair result. It is good that we did not lose. We are still in the race,” Sibanda said.

Zambian gaffer Albert Kachinga said he was content with a draw.

“I’m content with the result and I must admit Zimbabwe have an excellent team. We just did not want to lose and we are looking forward to a positive result against Madagascar,” Kachinga said.

TEAMS

ZIMBABWE: C Dzingirai, L Mutokuto, S Makoto, N Majika, B Kabwe (P Mupeti 81’), T Mandaza, N Ncube, D Kaitano (R Machingura 79’), M Nyaumwe, E Chibanda, R Makore

ZAMBIA: H Nali, G Zulu, A Mulenga, G Chanda (I Lunga 66’), M Wilomba, M Zulu, R Chileshe, N Sosala (R Nachula 67’), B Banda, A Kibanji, L Chisamu

Today Fixtures

Group B – Kenya v Mauritius 1030am; Mozambique v Swaziland 430pm (Luveve)

Group C: Lesotho v Botswana 2pm (Luveve)