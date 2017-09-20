Mighty Warriors reset settings for Kenya

DISAPPOINTED by her side’s performance in the final Cosafa Women’s Championship Group A qualifier against Malawi, Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda is likely to make changes to the team that takes on Kenya in the semi-final at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Sibanda was worried about her defence as they allowed their opponents to come back from behind to force 3-all draw.

Yesterday, Sibanda indicated that she might be making changes to her starting line-up against Kenya who scored 17 goals in the group stages, hammering Mauritius 11-0 in their Group B second match.

“Making changes against Kenya is possible, but that will depend on the tactical approach we will have for the game. We have to correct where went wrong. We played well in the first two matches (against Madagascar and Zambia) and in the game against Malawi, we failed to maintain our type of play, allowing them to play their game as we responded by defending,” Sibanda said.

The Mighty Warriors gaffer might be forced to move right-back Nobukhosi Ncube to central defence to partner Nobuhle Majika and rest Lynette Mutokuto.

Mutokuto did not play the first game, with Danai Bhobho partnering Majika.

Eunice Chibanda, who has been paying upfront, could be thrust to the right-back position while Rufaro Machingura who has been coming from the bench could be starting on the left-back with Sheila Makoto moved to right-link to sharpen attack where the Mighty Warriors have solely depended on chief striker Rutendo Makore who has scored all the eight goals for Zimbabwe in the group stages.

Attacking midfielder Marjory Nyaumwe, who picked up an injury against Zambia, is on the mend and could be bouncing back after missing the Malawi tie with Sibanda saying she would be assessed at today’s training.

The Mighty Warriors beat Madagascar 4-0 and drew 1-1 with Zambia and 3-3 against Malawi in the group stages, sneaking to the semi-finals after becoming the best runners-up in the 12-team tournament.

Kenya coach Richard Kanyi rested his key players Jereko Adam, Nixon Sikobe, Neddy Okoth and Lucy Mukhwana in his last match against Swaziland.

Okoth is Kenya’s leading scorer while the skillful Adam played the last 20 minutes against Swaziland.

In the first semi-final to be played at BF tomorrow as well, Group A winners Zambia take on Group C winners South Africa.