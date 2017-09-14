Mighty Warriors off to a flier

FOUR goals by Rutendo Makore gave the Mighty Warriors a good start in their defence of the Cosafa Women’s Championship title, crushing a hapless Madagascar in a Group A match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.



BY FORTUNE MBELE

ZIMBABWE………. (1) 4

MADAGASCAR… …….0

After wasting numerous chances early on, Makore thrust the hosts into the lead four minutes towards the break, when she rose above the battling Madagscar defenders to head home a Nobukhosi Ncube cross.

In the second half, the Sithethelelwe Sibanda-coached team picked up from where they finished the first stanza.

Three minutes after the restart, they were two-up, when Makore ghosted from the right to easily tap the ball past the Madagascar goalkeeper, Verosantatra Andrianandrasana for her second from a cross by Sheila Makoto.

She scored the third in the 76th minute from another Makoto cross with midfielder, Marjory Nyaumwe doing all the hard work and troubling the islanders in midfield.

Three minutes later, Makore completed her goal haul, when she controlled the ball, with the chest inside the penalty box before volleying past Andrianandrasana.

Sibanda said her strikers lacked composure in the first half.

“It was a great game despite that we last played competitively in November. We created chances in the first half, but our composure was questionable, but after that goal we got better,” she said.

Her counterpart, Joharinirina Rakotomalala said his side had not played much competitively and it was their first time at a Cosafa tournament.

The tournament produced a glut of goals on the opening day, with Malawi captain, Thabitha Chawinga scoring a hat-trick, albeit in a losing cause, as her side lost 6-3 to an impressive Zambian side in the first Group A match.

Shepolopolo skipper, Barbara Banda and Misozi Zulu notched a brace each with the other goals from Noria Sosala and substitute, Rachel Nachula.

Banda was voted the player of the match.

In a Group C match, also played yesterday, Namibia walloped Botswana 4-0 with Vistorina Shangula scoring a brace. The other goals for Namibia were scored by player of the match, Zenatha Coleman and Twelikondjela Amukoto.

Teams

Zimbabwe: C Dzingirai, S Makoto, N Majika (E Chibanda 50’), B Kabwe, T Mandaza, N Ncube, P Mupeti (V Mharadzi 61’), D Kaitano, M Nyaumwe, R Makore, D Bhobho

Madagascar: V Andrianandrasana, A Velomanantsolo, M Razafindramidina, R Raharimalala, S Farafanirina, H Nivonirina, J Solonilaina (K Rindraniaina 47’), F Mamiseheno (A Razanampiavy 65’), F Mamitine, L Razantsoa (A Rasamison 47’)