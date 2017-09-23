Mighty Warriors, Banyana in epic contest

MIGHTY Warriors coach, Sithethelelwe Sibanda says she is not reading much into Zimbabwe’s past encounters against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana when the two sides clash in the Cosafa Women’s Championship final at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

After the 4-0 drubbing of guests Kenya in the semi-final at BF on Thursday, Sibanda said football changes everyday and she hopes her tactics will prevail as the Mighty Warriors seek to defend their title.

“Football is now scientific and things are changing. We just need to have a good tactical approach in that game. This is another game played on a different day so we will have a different approach and hopefully our tactics on the day work,” she said.

The Mighty Warriors are yet to lose a game in this year’s tournament, beating Madagascar 4-0 and drawn against Zambia (1-1) and Malawi (3-3) to book a place in the semi-finals by emerging as the best runners-up only to run riot over Kenya on Thursday.

Striker, Rutendo Makore has banged in nine goals so far in the tournament, registering her name on the score sheet in all the four matches they have played.

Sibanda said she is expecting an exciting match against Banyana Banyana, who are also yet to lose, with two wins and a draw in the group stages and beating Zambia 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out in the semi-final on Thursday.

“It is going to be blockbuster of a final. The results have gone either way in the past. We have won and they have also won. At the end of the day, you cannot predict what is going to happen, but I am expecting and interesting game,” Sibanda said.

Players to watch in the Desiree Ellis-coached Banyana Banyana are Leandra Smeda, Nothando Vilakazi, skipper, Refiloe Jane and Chrestina Kgatlana.

The Mighty Warriors beat Banyana Banyana 2-1 to lift the Cosafa Women’s Championship title in 2011 and last met in November last year in Cameroon for the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where they played a goal-less draw.