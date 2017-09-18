MDC-T blasts Mutare town ‘clown’

DAGGERS have been drawn between the MDC-T Manicaland provincial executive and the newly-appointed Mutare town clerk Joshua Maligwa, after the latter recently publicly declared his allegiance to Zanu PF.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Maligwa recently told hundreds of Mutare residents that he was a Zanu PF supporter and the remarks did not go down well with MDC-T, which immediately accused him of using his position to advance the ruling party’s agenda.

“Maligwa is digging his own grave, a man of his position ought to know better that his job doesn’t allow him to pronounce his political affiliation,’’ MDC-T provincial spokesperson and Mutasa Central legislator, Trevor Saruwaka said.

“It’s a public secret that all top council and government positions are packed by Zanu PF cardholders, but only the foolish ones openly beat their chest supporting the stinking association. Mutare’s poor performance is linked more to Zanu PF’s incompetence, ruinous policies, tolerance of corruption, favouritism and outright theft than anything else,’’ he said.

“I used to take Maligwa seriously, but now I know that instead of a town clerk we have a town clown running the show in Mutare. We are going to respond to the political shenanigans if he chooses to advance a Zanu PF agenda in our provincial capital.

MDC-T Manicaland chairman David Chimhini said he was briefed about the matter by Mutare mayor Tatenda Nhamarare.

“I have been briefed by the mayor. It is alleged that the town clerk made utterances to that effect at a public meeting. Mayor Nhamarare raised the issue with the town clerk, who is denying having made such utterances,’’ he said.

“If indeed the town clerk made such utterances, it is very unfortunate and is going over bounds his mandate as a civil servant. The full council will have to ask the town clerk to respond and explain the circumstances,’’ he said.

“As the party running the affairs we don’t expect the civil servants to publicly declare their political allegiance. Such behaviour compromises the fair discharge of duties and indeed raises questions around the relationship between the MDC-T mayor who is supposed to supervise the town clerk,’’ he added.

Mutare City Council is dominated by the opposition party councillors.

Maligwa has already received praises from top Zanu PF officials including Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Dangamvura/Chikanga MP Esau Mupfumi and Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene, who credited him for changing the face of the local authority since his appointment in April this year.

The town clerk could not be reached for comment yesterday.