MDC Alliance still intact: Ngarivhume

The MDC Alliance has said there is no need to press the panic baton as yet, as the coalition is working towards maintaining the momentum on solidarity and fighting Zanu PF in next year’s elections

BY OBEY MANAYITI

This came as challenges mount within the alliance’s partners, namely MDC-T and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), over leadership, casting doubt on its ability to form a strong force to fight Zanu PF in next year’s elections.

In an interview yesterday, MDC Alliance spokesperson and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume said a lot of work was being done behind the scenes.

“We understand the fact that there might be a bump in terms of the momentum, but as a coalition we are very confident that we will overcome the challenges that we are facing to build a strong alliance,” he said.

“We understand there are challenges with individual political parties, but we are very confident in terms of what we are doing and we will restore the momentum of provincial launches that we are pursuing.”

Ngarivhume said the alliance had a code of conduct that binds its members.

“That is what we follow (code) so we are not at all affected by the things that are happening. We wish well to all our partners to make sure that things are efficient and smooth and so far we haven’t heard any alarm bells.

“The ability to overcome the organisational challenges within their political parties will also enrich their experience within the coalition itself,” he said.