Masvingo, Midlands breeding grounds for factionalism: Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe says he is considering a leadership reshuffle in Masvingo province following the unabated factional and tribal wars within his Zanu PF party.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
Addressing a Zanu PF youth league presidential interface in Bindura on Saturday, Mugabe said the fights in the province have reached a boiling point and required urgent attention ahead of next year’s crunch polls.
“The issue is the manner in which the province is being run is causing problems, so we had not yet completed this issue (problem solving) even myself, I was still looking at this issue and I said, okay, we should do a reshuffle so that we could iron out our differences,” he said .
The President was forced to visit Masvingo province twice this year in a bid to bring warring factions together.
Mugabe said the cause of the antagonism was tribalism, which he said was rife in both Masvingo and the Midlands provinces.
He narrated to the crowd gathered how Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been cited as the problem person in the Midlands since the days of late Vice-President Simon Muzenda.
“So the situation in these two is quite different, the more endemic one, which is crying for solutions, is Masvingo province. In Midlands, they are able to sort themselves out, there are some good performers,” he said
Before Mugabe spoke, First Lady Grace Mugabe had also taken aim at the two provinces, describing them as breeding grounds for factionalism.
“Anyone, who wants factionalism issues must pack their bags and go to Midlands and Masvingo, you choose between the two. We don’t want to lie to each other here, things are not okay there, and it’s not good. Let us solve them,” he said.
12 Comments
Robert Gabriel Matuzvili
we are anti-zezuru! mazezuru matonga penyu pakwana. trying to sneak in sekeramayi as a presidential candidate from nowhere will not work. Masvingo and midlands yaramba. Mat North and South CAN JOIN. WE ARE TIRED OF ONE GROUP CONROLLING THE COUNRY…INFACT KILLING THE COUNTRY.
Mungandidini
This should not be about a group of people but about a good leader. For me, it does no matter whether its Gono, Museyamwa, Phiri, Ncube or whatever as long as they are Zimbabwean. Once the Karanga say its our turn, the Ndebeles, Manyikas, Vendas would be justified to raise the same banner.
Gushungo
Let’s vote marujata out in 2018
zaka jerera
To us call whatever u want ,Masvingo,Midlands ,Manicaland,Mat South n North we are ONE dzungu itai shoma.we cnt hv a tribe the chosen one.Mp zanu president Tsvangirai hazvishamise zanu kuvhotera Tsvangson if we nt happy we not,bye bye Bobo mukadzi wako ndiye akuendesa
Eagle
Mugabe appointed Mnangagwa by himself so he musn’t blame anyone else & must just shut up. it’s just one of the thousands of bad decisions he’s made throughout his life, including marrying a wife from planet Mars
Bright on mashava
munangagwa woyee! wither marujata.
Jojo
shit
eliasha
Fertile breeding grounds for sure
shuttoldooo
Masvingo,Midlands tajamuka zvachose. sesijikile
Jojo
@RobertMugabe, ED is a tribalist and must be fired. Gushungo was chosen because he was the best and not because he is muzezuru. We must chose the next leader using the same criteria.
chisaga
This has nothing to do with tribes. We are simply tired of the lack of development in our areas and the many false promises. Its not only these two provinces the whole country is tired of you Bob
Marujata Kumba
This is bigger than Masvingo and Midlands if you thought so… Soon all provinces are following suit….Ndikoko chaiko kwazvinofanirwa kuenda… Rume rimwe harikombi churu…. Ipawo vamwe inga wakaita mari wega wani????Bread and Butter issues first mozonetsana henyu