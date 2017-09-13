Manhood vanishes after sex romp with married woman

A 24-YEAR-OLD Harare man will rue the day he slept with a married woman using proceeds from a stolen cellphone at the just-ended Harare International Carnival after his manhood allegedly disappeared mysteriously after the act.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Tafadzwa Chaitezvi on Monday pleaded not guilty to stealing a cellphone when he appeared before magistrate Amanda Muridzo.

He pleaded with the court to grant him bail to enable him to seek assistance to recover his manhood.

Chaitezvi, who was released on $100 bail and remanded to September 26, was yesterday brought back to court by prison officials who requested the magistrate to remand him on free bail saying he was ill.

He confirmed the officer’s submissions saying he needed medical attention following the disappearance of his manhood.

“I want to seek help because government doctors at the prison said they cannot attend to my problem which requires traditional doctors,” Chaitezvi said.

The magistrate asked him to explain what happened and he said: “I had sexual intercourse with a married woman whom I suspect bewitched me because after the act my manhood simply vanished. When I asked her, she said I should approach her husband.”

The magistrate also requested the prison officials to escort him to verify if what he was saying was true and after some minutes a prison officer came back and confirmed that Chaitezvi had no manhood.

Allegations against Chaitezvi are that on September 9 this year, while at the carnival festivities, he allegedly stole Lynn Dengu’s Samsung cellphone valued at $250 which he disposed, but was later apprehended.