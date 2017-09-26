Mangudya, stop aiding rogue regime

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya’s efforts have been frustrated by government’s inaction or paralysis on the fiscal front where austerity measures, investment incentives, improvement on the regulatory framework and on government effectiveness are all long overdue.

By Fungai Badza,Our Reader

If the central bank is guilty of anything, it is trying to help what is now a rogue or clueless executive whose aim in life is to stay in power at all costs.

Mangudya is, however, wrong to say the economy is on the mend. The perception may have something to do with one good rainy season, nothing more. Corruption, however, is scaling new heights. For all intents and purposes, the State may well have been captured by a mafia.