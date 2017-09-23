Man jailed 16 years for raping girlfriend

A 26-YEAR-OLD Budiriro man was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment by a Harare magistrate for having unconsensual sex with his girlfriend under aggravated circumstances.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The convict, Knowledge Nyandoro, will serve a 12-year effective jail term after magistrate Hosea Mujaya suspended four years on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, Mujaya ruled that Nyandoro proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse with the complainant after he had assaulted her for allegedly cheating on him.

The court heard that on June 14 this year at around 9pm, the complainant was on her way home from her workplace, where she is a shopkeeper.

She met Nyandoro, who was driving his vehicle.

The convict called the complainant and asked her to get into his vehicle and she complied.

He asked for her phone and saw a message from a former boyfriend and began questioning her.

The State told the court that a misunderstanding ensued and Nyandoro assaulted the complainant.

He then drove his vehicle to a secluded area in Budiriro 5B, where he further assaulted the complainant with an electric cable.

After the assault, Nyandoro told the complainant that he wanted to teach her a lesson that cheating was not

permitted.

He went on to rape her while grabbing her neck inside his car.

After the abuse, he ordered her out of the vehicle and the complainant went to the police to make a report.