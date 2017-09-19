Maid forces girl (5) to caress her private parts

A MAID employed by a Hwange family appeared in court yesterday on allegations of forcing her employer’s five-year-old daughter to caress her privates for sexual pleasure.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

This was heard when Petronela Mathabisa Ncube (20) of DRC, Empumalanga, appeared before Hwange magistrate, Rosemary Dube, charged with indecent assault.

Prosecutor Portia Munsaka told the court that sometime between June and August this year, Ncube would invite the minor to her bedroom and order her to undress her and to tickle her genitals until she was sexually satisfied.

Ncube allegedly threatened to assault the girl if she did not comply or reported the matter to her parents.

The matter came to light when the minor’s mother allegedly caught them in the act, and filed a police report.

Ncube has denied the charge and was remanded in custody to today for trial.