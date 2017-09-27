Maid convicted for indecent assault on minor

A 20-YEAR-OLD Hwange maid has been convicted for indecently abusing her employer’s five-year-old daughter by rubbing the minor’s genitals with her fingers to arouse her sexual pleasures.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

The maid, who cannot be named to protect the minor’s identity, was yesterday ordered to do 325 hours of community at the Hwange Regional Court.

Magistrate Rose Dube heard that between June 16 and August 21 this year, the abusive maid would invite the minor to her bedroom and order her to remove her clothes before rubbing her fingers on the little girl’s privates for sexual pleasures without the parents’ knowledge.

The matter came to light after the maid resigned from her job due to illness in August and the little girl immediately spilled the beans to her mother.