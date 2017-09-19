Mahendere in live DVD album recording

GOSPEL music sensation Michael “Minister” Mahendere will on November 18 do a live DVD album recording for his latest offering, Getting Personal with God 3, following overwhelming responses to the album by fans, NewsDay has established.

By PRECIOUS CHIDA

Multiple award-winning South African gospel musician, Loyiso Bala — who features on the track, Chiiko — is set to jet into the country for the recording, which will be held at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale.

Mahendere told NewsDay yesterday that the album has found many takers among local gospel music fans and he was left in awe by the response, which was beyond his expectations.

“We’ve had overflowing responses from people who have been blessed by our latest worship album, along with all the votes for the tracks on the (music) charts. We are really overjoyed and overwhelmed at how you have received it. It is both comforting and encouraging,” he said.

Mahendere said the forthcoming video album was his gift to the fans, adding that there will be a bonus in the form of a new project titled Classical Worship, a fine blend of old revised songs.

Songs on the album include Masimba, Makomborero, My Witness, Overcomer, Ndizadzei and Mwari Baba.

The gospel musician’s stock has been on the rise over the past few years, virtually surpassing all his brothers. Local gospel music fans still have fond memories of the hugely-popular Mahendere Brothers outfit made up of Akim, Amos, Misheck and the then teenage Michael.

Following the disbanding of the Mahendere Brothers, Michael went on to carve a successful solo career in music. To date, he has released three albums — Getting Personal with God Volumes 1-3.

The musician has established a reputation for quality productions, a fact attested to by his older brother, Amos, during the launch of Personal with God 3.