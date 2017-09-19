Lynn nominated for Zim Achievers Awards

A ZIMBABWEAN beautician based in Australia, Ruby Lynn, has been nominated for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards for her creative innovation in coming up with her own beauty make-up range, Ruby Lynn Luxury Cosmetics.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The awards ceremony is scheduled for October 28 at Hilton Hotel in Adelaide, Australia.

Lynn told NewsDay yesterday that she was excited at the turn of events, as this was her first ever award nomination.

“I am so excited. I feel like I have already won and even if I do not come back home with the trophy, being nominated is good enough. It’s really an honour,” she said.

The beautician, who is also a professional nurse in Australia, said she was hoping to be recognised as an exceptional Zimbabwean entrepreneur.

“With the support that I get from Zimbabwean women from all over the world, I have a very good feeling about this award. I might just bring the award home,” she said.

Lynn recently embarked on beauty and cosmetics tutorials aimed at creating women with a more vibrant lifestyle.

With more than 100 000 followers on her Facebook page titled Beauty Platform, Lynn offers hope, guidance, encouragement and tutorials to women with a dream to live in beautiful spaces, look younger and feel alive.

She opened her first beauty salon in Avondale to make it possible for Zimbabwean women to access a wide range of her cosmetics.

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Australia are aimed at recognising and acknowledging the many Zimbabweans in the Diaspora making a positive contribution to the communities they live in and making both their country and countrymen proud.