Kenya set up Mighty Warriors’ semi-final

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Kenya came to the aid of the Mighty Warriors when they beat Group B contenders Swaziland in the Cosafa Women’s Championship football final qualifier at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday

Striker Mercy Achieng scored a minute into optional time for the East Africans to book a place in the semi-final against Zimbabwe (Group A), who became the best runners-up in the group stages with five points.

Swaziland goalkeeper Sukoluhle Sibandze was voted player of the match, albeit in a losing cause, after thwarting Kenya on numerous occasions.

Kenya, who sail through to the semi-finals after winning Group B, will now clash with the Mighty Warriors at Barbourfields Stadium on Thursday.

Kenya, with nothing to lose, took it slow in the first half and they rested some of their key players who helped them beat Mozambique 5-2 in the first game and the 11-0 thrashing of Mauritius and had already qualified for the semi-finals.

But coach Richard Kanyi said: “We did not have a casual approach. Swaziland came in to win the game and we also came out to win and control their movement because they are very fast. I will take on the hosts Zimbabwe. We are prepared for them. It is a big match. Namibia and Kenya helped them [Mighty Warriors] to be where they are, but it will no longer be the same Zimbabwe.

They will come out fighting.”

Group A winners Zambia clash with Group C winners South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the other semi-final also to be played tomorrow at Barbourfields.

Malawi, Madagascar (Group A), Mozambique, Swaziland, Mauritius (Group B), Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia (Group C) were eliminated in the group stages.

In the last Group B match played at Luveve yesterday, Mozambique beat Mauritius 3-0.

