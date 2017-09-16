Kainga to represent Zim at Miss University Africa

MISS Zimbabwe 2014 People’s Choice winner, Maita Kudzaishe Kainga (pictured), is set to represent the country at the 2017 edition of the Miss University Africa (MUA) to be held at Eko Hotels Expo Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, later this year

