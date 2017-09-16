Kainga to represent Zim at Miss University Africa

MISS Zimbabwe 2014 People’s Choice winner, Maita Kudzaishe Kainga (pictured), is set to represent the country at the 2017 edition of the Miss University Africa (MUA) to be held at Eko Hotels Expo Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, later this year
Recent Posts
YOU ARE, WHO GOD SAYS YOU ARE!newsday 24 mins ago
MDC-T sued over telecoms equipmentnewsday 26 mins ago
Mhangura’s riches-to-rags talenewsday 34 mins ago
Sponsored
AMH Voices
Influential U.S. cleric, T.D. Jakes, on Zim tournewsday 2 days ago
Famous American bishop and author Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr., widely known as T.D. Jakes, concluded his visit to Harare with a meeting with United States Ambassador Harry Thomas Jr. on Saturday. He described visit to the southern African country as “a great experience.” ...
AMHVoices: Nothing to show for Chiadzwa diamondsnewsday 2 days ago
Chiadzwa diamond mining is now history. The people of Zimbabwe are the real owners of this wealth, but we have never benefited. ...
AMHVoices: Grace has captured Mugabe to capture the Statenewsday 2 days ago
The First Lady has usurped the powers of the her husband, President Robert Mugabe ...