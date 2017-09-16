JSC secures magistrate for businessman’s trial

The trial of a Harare businessman, Nathan Mnaba, who is accused of fraudulently acquiring Norwich Trading Company and registering it in his name using forged documents, finally kicked off yesterday after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seconded a Bulawayo-based regional magistrate following the refusal of locally-based magistrates to deal with the matter.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mnaba is also accused of using the same forged company documents to acquire a loan from Stanbic Bank without the knowledge of the firm’s owner, Nighert Parween Savania.

On various occasions, the trial failed to commence after Mnaba and the complainant in the matter, Savania, filed various applications against local judicial officers.

However, just recently the JSC finally intervened in the matter and appointed Bulawayo-based Trynos Utahwashe to preside over the case.

Sometime in July this year, both Mnaba and Savania demanded that presiding magistrate Elijah Makomo recuse himself from handling the case, claiming that the judicial officer would not deliver justice.

Both Mnaba and Savania wrote to chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe and regional magistrate, in charge, Hosea Mujaya, expressing misgivings over the manner Makomo had handled the matter.

But, before recusing himself, Makomo hit back, saying the allegations raised against him by Savania and Mnaba had already scandalised the court process and as such he was not at liberty to continue with the case.

However, when the matter was about to commence yesterday, Mnaba again tried to make yet another application for postponement of the matter, but Utahwashe dismissed his application and ordered the trial to proceed.

According to the State’s case, on October 10, 2011, Savania allegedly entered into an agreement of sale of shares for Norwich Trading Company with Mnaba and pegged the total purchase price for the shares at $380 000.

It is alleged the terms of the agreement were that an initial sum of $250 000 was to be paid on January 6, 2012, while the balance of $130 000 would be paid in or before August 2012, but Mnaba did not abide by the agreement and instead went ahead and fraudulently acquired new company documents and took over the business.

The State further alleges Mnaba then failed to pay the balance as agreed, prompting Savania to engage lawyers to cancel

the sale agreement, but later discovered the ownership of company had already been changed into Mnaba’s name.

Clement Chimbari appeared for the State.