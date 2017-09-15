Zapu backs self-imposed Ndebele Kingz

DUMISO Dabengwa’s Zapu has endorsed the planned revival of the Ndebele monarchy, and coronation of self-imposed Ndebele King Stanley Raphael Khumalo, as King Mzilikazi II.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Zapu deputy spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa said the opposition party was of the view the police action was unconstitutional, adding there was nothing wrong with reviving the Ndebele monarchy.

“The action by the police is in violation of the same Constitution they are supposed to uphold and protect, which gives citizens the right to participate in the cultural life of their choice.

“The people of Ndebele origin must be left to exercise this right unhindered in the interest of upholding the Constitution,” he said yesterday.

Anti-riot police on Tuesday blocked the coronation of Khumalo as the Ndebele King without giving any reasons.

The ceremony was supposed to be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and police had initially cleared the event.

Khumalo, who calls himself the heir to the Ndebele throne and the rightful King Mzilikazi II, has vowed not to back down in his efforts to ensure the Ndebele monarchy was revived despite his recent arrest.

“I am God’s choice by His grace and not merit or any qualification,” he has said, but critics have dismissed him as an impostor.

Lobengula was the last Ndebele King after a British Pioneer Column led by Cecil John Rhodes destroyed the Ndebele Kingdom in 1893.

Maphosa added: “Zapu speaks to constitutional rights and provisions around the issue and as such, urges the State to allow those who identify with the culture and kingdom full rights to participate with no hindrance and interference.

“This is especially necessary noting that the revival does not threaten State power in any way since it is wholly ceremonial and cultural.

“Let us not have those who believe in suppressing sections of society hide behind the constitution, for constitutions are made for people, and people are never made for constitutions.”

Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo on Tuesday told Southern Eye the ruling party would not involve itself in the matter.