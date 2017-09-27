Jah Prayzah plots colourful launch

2 KINGS Entertainment yesterday urged Jah Prayzah fans to come in their numbers for the official launch of the musician’s eighth album, Kutonga Kwaro, at the Harare International Conference Centre on October 13.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment told NewsDay that fans, should not let the cash crisis stop them, as they had made plans for alternative payment methods.

He urged fans to buy their tickets in advance. The tickets are selling at $20 (ordinary), $30 (VIP), $50 (VVIP) and $100 (Golden Circle).

“We are doing our best so that the launch attracts a huge crowd, as over the years, Jah Prayzah has grown a good fan base that has seen his shows attracting full houses, so we just want to make sure we maintain that,” he said.

Dee Nosh said preparations for the launch were now at an advanced stage and Jah Prayzah’s friend, Nigerian musician Davido — with whom he collaborated on the track, Lily — will also grace the launch.

Jah Prayzah’s star continues to shine after he was featured on an international charity song, The Song for Africa featuring seasoned international acts Akon, Yvonne Chaka chaka, Fali Pupa, Youssou N’Dour and P Square.

The song, which is the official track for the African Leaders 4 Change Awards, will be released and performed at the ceremony on November 21 and broadcast on over 15 channels in Africa.

Some billboards have been erected along major roads in Harare advertising the launch.

Jah Prayzah, who has collaborated with several African musicians, has roped in award-winning Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade on the album, having previously featured Tanzanian heavyweight, Diamond Platnumz on Mdara Vachauya.