International culture indaba ends

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe executive director, Doreen Sibanda, has described the second edition of the International Conference of African Cultures, which ended on Wednesday night with a colourful closing ceremony at Chapungu Gallery in Harare, as historical.

BY TINASHE MUCHURI

Sibanda said in her closing remarks the historic symposium presented local artists with an opportunity to market their work and put the country on the world map.

“We have marked history. We have been lucky to have brought together people from different fields and different perspectives. Those who are in art will find their space and those in heritage will find their place,” she said in her closing remarks.

“As a gallery, I think we will be able to leverage on all the contributions, conversations and discussions.”

International delegates to the indaba swarmed Tsoko Gallery and Dendera gallery, where they bought cultural artefacts to carry back to their countries.

Musician Pauline Gundidza serenaded delegates with her music accompanied by her skilful mbira playing and Sebede’s drum beating antics as the duo played music including several renditions of Oliver Mtukudzi’s songs.

Photographer Ogopuleni Kogomoethata from Botswana said although he had always wanted his art to converse with the viewers so that they find meanings through their own interpretations, there was need for specialised art writers to reach the public.

National University of Science and Technology lecturer, Virginia Madiro, said there was need to connect the disjointed art sector with other sectors of the economy.

“From the discussions and presentations it shows that the art sector is not connected with other sectors of the economy in order to build an arts industry,” she said.