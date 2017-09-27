Gweru workers request return to old medical scheme

The majority of Gweru City Council workers have requested to go back to Cimas Medical Aid scheme, seven months after the local authority joined a new medical aid scheme as part of moves to curb looting of funds by workers, Southern Eye has established.

By Stephen Chadenga

In February this year, council joined First Mutual Medical Aid to cover all its employees and beneficiaries.

Chamber secretary, Vakai Chikwekwe said his department was inundated with requests by most workers who want to return to Cimas.

“The department is receiving numerous requests from employees, who are opting to be transferred back to Cimas Medical Aid,” he said in a memo dated September 21.

“All those with the idea of going back to Cimas should report to the human resources office for registration.”

No immediate explanation could be obtained from council on why workers were choosing their old medical aid scheme instead of that joined by their employer.

But several workers, who spoke to this paper on condition of anonymity, said they felt Cimas was more efficient than the scheme chosen by their employer.

Council joined the new medical aid scheme in February after an audit unearthed that over the years, unscrupulous employees were defrauding the local authority by presenting fake receipts to claim medical aid money.

The audit report revealed that between January 2015 and 2016, several council workers used fake receipts to prejudice council of about $50 000 in claims for medical assistance not rendered.