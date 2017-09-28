Grace now Mugabe‘s ‘walking aide’

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe appears to be using his wife Grace as his unofficial walking aide as age catches up with the 93-year-old veteran ruler.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Arriving from New York on Monday, Mugabe held tightly to his wife’s hand, as he came down the stairs of an Air Zimbabwe plane.

He would not let go of his wife’s hand until finding his seat at the high table in preparation to address thousands of Zanu PF supporters bussed in to welcome him from the United Nations.

A Zanu PF supporter, who was asked to pray before the event by Harare provincial commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe unwittingly let the cat out of the bag in her prayer.

“Dear Lord, bless our First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe, she is our President’s walking aide, supporting our President,” she said.

Due to old age Mugabe, who is Zanu PF’s 2018 presidential candidate, has been filmed walking gingerly at international fora.

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, speaking at Harare International Airport, thanked God for Grace, whom he said was the strength behind his boss.

“We want to thank our mother (Grace). She is the one who cooks and ensures that everything with our President is in good order. When he went out to speak at the UN he was well fed by Amai and well supported, that’s why he had strength to fight (American President Donald) Trump,” he said.

A video of Mugabe struggling to walk to the podium to deliver the speech at the United Nations has gone viral, inspiring memes.