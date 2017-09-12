Fungisai in dock over negligent driving

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

GOSPEL musician Fungisayi Zvakavapano-Mashavave (pictured) (36) appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing allegations of negligent driving after she lost control of her Mercedes Benz vehicle and rammed into three other vehicles.

Zvakavapano-Mashavave was not asked to plead when she appeared before magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura, who remanded her to September 18 for trial.

It is the State’s case that on July 27 this year at around 11pm, the musician, who is licenced, was driving along Leopold Takawira Street going to Avondale, occupying the inner lane.

The State alleges Zvakavapano-Mashavave was following too close to a Toyota Corolla, driven by first complainant Onias Kapuranyika.

It is alleged that she failed to keep a proper look-out and made an overtaking error thereby hitting a Toyota Wish on the right front wheel, driven by second complainant Makwara Kudakwashe, who was occupying the outer lane.

The court heard that the gospel star lost control of her vehicle and hit Kapuranyika’s vehicle on the rear left side. As a result of Zvakavapano-Mashavave’s error, the third complainant Patrick Zimbiru who was driving a Subaru vehicle rammed the musician’s vehicle from behind.

The State alleges Zvakavapano-Mashavave’s Mercedes Benz sustained extensive damage, while Makwara’s vehicle sustained damage on the right rear front passenger seat and Kapuranyika’s vehicle sustained rear lenses damage and Zimbiru’s vehicle on the bumper.

The court further heard that Makwara suffered some injuries and this was confirmed by a medical report presented in court.

The State alleges the gospel music star was speeding, following too close to the vehicle in front and failing to keep a proper look-out. Isheunesu Mhiti appeared for the State.