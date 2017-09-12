All set for Parly opening

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is today set to officially open the Fifth Session of the Eighth Parliament, which is incidentally the last before next year’s harmonised elections.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said the new session would be officially opened at 12 o’clock noon at the Parliament building.

“Members of the public are kindly advised that the following roads, Nelson Mandela Avenue at Sam Nujoma and Simon Muzenda Streets, Third Street at Jason Moyo Avenue, George Silundika Avenue at Third Street, St. Mary’s Lane at Nelson Mandela Avenue and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue from Sam Nujoma Street to Simon Muzenda Street will be temporarily closed to motorists from 6am to 3pm hours,” Chokuda said.

During the official opening of the outgoing Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament, Mugabe announced that about 33 Bills would be brought before Parliament for crafting, either as amendments to already existing laws or as new laws, but legislators only managed to pass 18 Bills. — Veneranda Langa