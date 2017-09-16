Farm workers clash with cops

Over 70 workers at a farm in Mhangura yesterday reportedly clashed with police officers as they resisted attempts to evict them.

By Nhau Mangirazi/

Conrad Mupesa



According to sources, Robsdale Farm, which is at the centre of the wrangle, was owned by a white farmer identified as Niniber who was evicted last month to pave way for three new black farmers under the resettlement programme.

One of the workers alleged the clashes erupted after a farm driver was assaulted by the police.

“Police, accompanied by the Messenger of Court, came to evict us, but we felt this is inhumane as we have nowhere to go. Furthermore, we are still attending to wheat before harvesting,” he said.

One of the new farmers, identified only as Nyikadzino, was said to be at the forefront of trying to evict the workers.

“A female police officer was seriously injured and is at Makonde District Hospital, while her male counterpart suffered minor injuries during the clashes,” another source said.

Chinhoyi-based Messenger of Court officials who were present, were reportedly not injured during the clashes, according to reports.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence

Mabgweazara was not reachable yesterday.

Lands minister Douglas Mombeshora recently hinted that the five remaining white farmers in Makonde District would be evicted.