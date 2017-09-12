We have failed, Mugabe admits

While meeting business people at his residence in Harare, President Robert Mugabe admitted his government had run parastatals badly, without supervision, leading to many of them failing
Recent Posts
Dynamos face Caps United againnewsday 6 mins ago
Joke of the yearnewsday 15 mins ago
We have failed, Mugabe admitsnewsday 19 mins ago
A Beautiful Strength journal launchednewsday 24 mins ago
AMH Voices
Parastatals need complete overhaulnewsday 6 hours ago
IN response to Mugabe to blame for parastatal mess: ZCTU: Your report that the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) blames President Robert Mugabe for the collapse of State-owned companies is spot-on. ...
AMHVoices: MultiChoice shot self in the footnewsday 1 day ago
WELCOME Kwese TV, joyfully goodbye MultiChoice DStv. Virtually, DStv created its death and burial. ...
AMHVoices: Is Zimbabwe becoming a gig economy?newsday 4 days ago
The global work force is gripped with the 21st century transformation of the workplace through machine learning and robotics, which according to the McKinsey Global Institute has the ability to jeopardize 40-70 million jobs worldwide. In Zimbabwe there is an unceasing struggle to understand the forces shaping today’s employment dynamics. ...