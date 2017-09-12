Sandi Moyo snubs Mutsvangwa executive

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi Moyo has declared that her office will not entertain grievances or requests made by war veterans opposed to President Robert Mugabe’s rule.

Moyo made the remarks at a Zanu PF provincial commissariat workshop in the city on Sunday, where she claimed to have turned away Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) Bulawayo chairperson, Cephas Ncube after he pleaded for assistance to host the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led executive.

“Cephas Ncube once came to my office asking for a tent to host a war veterans’ function, but I turned down the request because we cannot be seen using government resources to provide a platform for the renegades such as Mutsvangwa, (secretary general Victor) Matemadanda and (spokesperson Douglas) Mahiya to demonise the President. I was clear on that,” she said.

“You cannot and can never call yourself an ex-Zanla or Zipra if you are not in Zanu PF.

“There is nothing like that. I get several requests from war veterans, who do not belong to Zanu PF, asking for all kinds of assistance, but I turn down those requests.

“I don’t lie to them that this office represents war veterans who belong to Zanu PF and not any other.”

Ncube was not reachable for comment yesterday.

Concerned Freedom Fighters chairperson, Volta Siwela yesterday blasted Moyo for abusing her office to further Zanu PF interests.

“We strongly believe that war veterans are human beings like all Zimbabweans and should be treated equally and fairly with no regard to which political party they belong to,” he said.

“We fought to free ourselves from dictators such as her.”

Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko once accused Bulawayo residents of contributing to the city’s industrial collapse by voting for opposition legislators.

Reports of partisan food distribution are rampant, with opposition supporters often told to join Zanu PF for them to access government-sourced food aid.