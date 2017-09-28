Eight in trouble for beating, injuring messenger of court

EIGHT Marondera men, who severely assaulted two messenger of court officials, who had come to evict them on a piece of land, before damaging their official vehicle, appeared before magistrate Jabulani Mzinyathi facing charges of obstructing the course of justice.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Night Gireta (51), Misheck Mashingaidze (51), Lloyd Sambero (20), Christopher Kereva (40), Kenneth Gabriel (31), Muturuzha Raston (30), Touchmore Madzire (30) and Feresi Million (49), all of Plot 4, Longlands Farm, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They are accused of assaulting and injuring Alois Nemukuyu and Nomore Marozva, who were performing their duty and in possession of an eviction order.

The accused persons were remanded in custody and will return to court on Tuesday for trial.

According to court papers, on September 20, the accused teamed up while armed with wooden logs and barricaded the main entrance into Plot 4 in a bid to obstruct Nemukuyu from executing an eviction order.

The accused persons allegedly threw stones and bricks towards the complainant and his workmate, Marozva.

One of the bricks struck Marozva on the head and he was further assaulted with logs all over the body. He sustained injuries on the head and forehead.

The accused further threw stones at the complainants’ vehicle and broke the rear windscreen, among other damages.

The damage was valued at $300.

Tariro Shirichena-Chamisa represented the state.