Econet promotes youth entrepreneurship

Econet Group, has launched the Elevate Virtual Agent Programme (EVAP) aimed at nurturing and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth.

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

Officiating at the launch function yesterday in Harare, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe chief operating officer, Fayaz King urged young people to take advantage of the programme and take charge of their destinies by signing up to the Elevate youth club.

“You have the opportunity, through this offer, to position yourself to learn a skill, earn some cash and really begin to pursue your dreams,” he said, adding he hoped the programme would create job opportunities for more than 25 000 young people within a year.

King called on corporates in Zimbabwe to invest in the youth, saying time had come for business enterprises in Zimbabwe and on the African continent to play their part in investing in the next generation.

“As corporate citizens, we need to be intentional about youth employment creation and empowerment through innovative job skills training initiatives and mentorship programmes aimed at nurturing and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth” he said.

EVAP programme manager, Jonathan Neshana said the initiative would create an opportunity for Elevate Club members to become virtual call centre agents and earn up to $600 per month working from home.

“The offer is quite simple, but intriguing. Once you register as an Elevate Club member, you become eligible to become an Elevate Virtual Agent and thereafter, you literally are on your way to potentially becoming your own boss,” he said.

Neshana said a virtual agent would provide call centre support telephonically and offer customer service, or tech support, wherever one wanted to work from, away from the office.

“For every $1 recharge, you get 100 points, and anything that gives you a positive balance in your airtime account is counted as a recharge and earns you points, except airtime credit,” he said.

The Elevate Club was launched in June this year as a youth empowerment programme designed to equip and train young people.

Within three months, more than 400 000 eligible young people between the ages of 16 and 34 years have signed up to the youth empowerment club.