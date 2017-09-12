Dynamos face Caps United again

Local football fans have never been so spoilt. Yes, this is the silver jubilee year, but still three matches of epic proportions coming one after another in three straight weeks is generous from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), particularly for the Harare fans.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Dynamos vs Highlanders following up on Caps, DeMbare was already a wonderful fortnight of football, but the organisers have thrown in the big Harare derby again this weekend.

No time to draw breath just yet.

The Rufaro Stadium staff are still brushing off debris from Sunday’s bruising battle where DeMbare and Bosso fought out a 1-1 draw.

DeMbare are probably still balancing the accounts from the earnings that accrued from the 10 000-plus strong crowd that paid their way to watch the match.

Lloyd Mutasa is still surveying the wreckage considering this was a match they needed to win at all costs.

And yet his mind cannot linger longer into the past. Sunday presents another big challenge for his side which is brimming with confidence that this will be a gilded year for them.

They know that they meet yet another potential party spoiler in Caps United, to whom this match comes probably at the best time as the Green Machine seek revenge after their 2-0 defeat to DeMbare two weeks ago.

Finances aside, this match probably comes at the worst time for Mutasa’s side, hardly healed from the bruises of the last match where an efficient Highlanders side ran them rugged, stretching them the full length and breath of Rufaro with some good passing football.

With the first edition of the big Harare derby having attracted a little over 18 000, the DeMbare finance department, the PSL and Harare City Council alike, will all be rubbing their hands with glee ahead of Sunday where they will be expecting another big payday.

But spare a thought for the DeMbare players who will have to play a third high-profile match in as many weeks. However, this is what they are paid to do. Play tough matches and win.

Again a draw while it may not be a disaster, may not favour DeMbare. They have to go for the kill. Their best chance of winning the title is to make the most of their games in hand.

Dynamos have been a brilliant force so far this season, but take out Ntouba from that side, they do not possess the same threat even though they still have so much potential to beat Caps United.

Caps United missed their chief marksman Dominic Chungwa in the first match and this time it’s Dynamos who will be without their reliable source of goals.

But all the same, the stage is well set for another high-octane and high-value entertainment on Sunday.

Fixtures

Sunday: Dynamos v Caps (Rufaro)

Thursday: Chapungu v Dynamos (Ascot), Hwange v Caps (Colliery)