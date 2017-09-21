Depleted Caps face Hwange

CAPS United make the trip to the simmering heat of Hwange Colliery this afternoon, hoping to collect more points in a late bid to claw back into the top four after a sluggish start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Green Machine, however, will be severely depleted at the back with key defensive players, Justice Jangano and Carlton Munzabwa, still nursing injuries and missing the trip.

Jangano and Munzambwa have been influential this season, displaying good performances at the heart of the defence, but they missed the clash against Dynamos at the weekend, which their team won.

Coach, Lloyd Chitembwe has travelled with Valentine Musarurwa, who also missed the Harare derby due to suspension, with Kudzi Nyamupfukudza and Godwin Goriyathi also making the trip and are expected to feature alongside the experienced Stephen Makatuka.

After putting up a good fight that saw them reach the group stage of the African Champions League for the first time in their history, Caps United wilted under the weight of expectation in the domestic league, losing to lowly ranked teams like debutants Yadah FC.

With a huge back log, necessitated by their participation in the African safari, they just found it difficult to cope.

Dreadful results against ZPC Kariba (2-1), Yadah FC (2-0), How Mine (3-1), Harare City (3-2),Chicken Inn (3-1) and Dynamos (2-0) appeared to deflate their hopes.

But the Green Machine have recently exhibited a resilient spirit, reminiscent of last season when they went all the way to winning the ultimate prize of domestic football.

On Sunday, their dominance and victory over old enemies Dynamos spoke of a team that is hungry for success.

Their leading goalscorer, Dominic Chungwa once again put himself at the centre of the story to decide the contest with the only goal of the match, his ninth of the campaign.

The same man made the difference in the Harare derby last season with another solitary effort.

And as Chitembwe’s men venture into the colliery, a lot will be expected from Chungwa.

Newboy John Zhuwawo, Abasirim Chidiebere and Amon Kambanje are all available to partner him up front.

Goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, who missed the Harare derby owing to a stomach bug, is expected to play a part today, while Jorum Muchambo and Prosper Chigumba will provide cover.

Caps United are seventh on the league table with 35 points from 23 matches and a win today will lift them to fifth place, a result that will give them hope of a top-four finish.

Hwange have been struggling for fluency under Big Boy Mawiwi, having won just once in their last five matches.

They are third from bottom and fighting relegation.