DeMbare grab pole position

Harare giants Dynamos propelled themselves to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log after completing their routine win against Chapungu, whose final 34 minutes were played at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

BY Terry Madyauta

The match had to be completed yesterday following the collapse of the goalpost when the match was first played in June.

Following Sunday’s defeat to Caps United, DeMbare needed to collect three points to take pole position on the table for the first time since 2015.

Having scored four goals in the first 56 minutes of the match, they only needed to see the last 34 without incident for them to climb up and they did just that.

With confidence high, the Harare giants dominated possession for the better part of the game with Cleopas Kapupurika and Emmanuel Mandiranga wasting chances to increase the tally.

The early minutes of the game were dull as both teams seemed jittery while offering occasional threats in the box.

However, fouls committed by both sides and delaying tactics, especially by Chapungu goal minder Talbert Shumba, broke up the rhythm.

Both sides had early opportunities as Chapungu substitute Brighton Mugoni’s 74th minute shot was saved by Tonderai Mateyaunga, while Phillip Marufu failed to convert on the rebound.

Dynamos struggled to produce clear-cut chances though they almost added a fifth goal on 59 minutes when pacey winger Kapupurika dribbled down the right flank and curled in a cross which Mandiranga failed to convert.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was satisfied with the way his team to played .

“It was difficult, you know these youngsters when they are four goals up, you can see the casual approach to the game,” he said.

“There was no desire to add on the goals and you can’t blame them for that because we have the three points. We wanted to see how it is like to be on top of others and see how we handle it as we approach the end of the season.”

On the other hand, Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni was dejected with his team’s performance, especially going into the game trailing by four goals.

“We played with 10 men. It was all about managing the situation, the team did well. In terms of getting results, it was obviously difficult for us, but the main idea was to make sure our opponents do not score more. We wanted to defend since we were playing with a man shot,” he said.

“We really wanted the game to go on and to make sure our goal difference remains good because at the end of the day, goal difference will be decisive.”