DeMbare go green

HAVING thrown spanners in the works of Dynamos’ Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title charge almost two weeks ago, Caps United can do their biggest nemesis a favour by beating DeMbare’s title rivals, Chicken Inn.



by KEVIN MAPASURE

The Green Machine have been out to cause chaos and heartbreak on the four main title contenders having beaten FC Platinum (2-1), Ngezi Platinum (3-0) and of late Dynamos (1-0) and they turn their attention to Chicken Inn this evening.

Having caused setbacks to the other three contenders, Caps United can also do the same when they take on the Gamecocks in a 7pm kick-off at the National Sports Stadium.

For once, the Dynamos fans can celebrate the success of Caps United as if it’s their own.

DeMbare have a tough outing themselves as they take on Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium on Thursday, but before their supporters can even think about that match they could draw joy from three matches tomorrow.

Yadah have already beaten Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars this season and they can give both these teams joy tomorrow with a win against third-placed FC Platinum.

FC Platinum sit a point behind log leaders, Dynamos, who have so far collected 52 points.

The platinum miners will be looking to recover from the Chibuku Super Cup setback, where they lost to Chapungu to bow out of the tournament on Sunday.

Prior to that, Norman Mapeza’s side had gone on a four-match winning run, which strengthened their cause in the title race.

Ngezi Platinum Stars have a difficult task against Sunday Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba tomorrow.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side have been good especially at home, but having lost six matches on the road, every time they travel there is always the fear that they could drop more points.

There will be so much to look forward to tomorrow, but the pick of the matches is at the National Sports Stadium, where Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo is pitted against his former student, Lloyd Chitembwe (pictured).

Caps United, however, have had a huge workload in the last four weeks, where they travelled to Bulawayo twice, before a taxing trip to Hwange, while at the weekend they made the short trip to Mhondoro-Ngezi.

In September, Caps United have so far played five matches and their clash against Chicken Inn tomorrow will be their sixth outing in one month.

Chitembwe’s assistant, Mark Mathe said his team was starting to feel the effects of a huge load as well as a lot of travelling.

“The travelling has been taxing and it’s taking its toll on the players. But I would like to commend them because they are still doing well in the circumstances.”

Chicken Inn will be looking to take advantage of Caps United’s situation, but they know that they face a tough task against the champions.

With nine matches to go, all four title contenders can ill-afford any stumbles and the fixtures programme presents an interesting prospect.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v Tsholotsho (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga), Yadah v FC Platinum

(Rufaro), How Mine v Triangle (Luveve), Caps United v Chicken Inn (Rufaro 7pm), Hwange v Black Rhinos (Colliery).

Thursday:

Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas), Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro), Highlanders v Bantu Rovers (Barbourfields). All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated otherwise.