DeMbare-Bosso referee faces ban

Masvingo referee, Arnold Ncube, faces a possible ban following his poor performance during the tempestuous Castle Lager Premiership football match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Informed sources yesterday said the Zifa referees committee was set to meet this week to discuss the match report, as well as video footage after which they would consider banning the referee for poor officiating.

Ncube had a horrible day in office, making controversial calls throughout the match and was criticised by both teams and their sets of supporters.

He brandished a red card to Dynamos striker, Christian Ntouba for head-butting Highlanders defender, Peter Muduwa in an off-the-ball incident late in the match – one of the few calls he got right.

“The referee is likely to face a ban for his conduct. But it’s a matter that will be decided by the Zifa referees committee after receiving a report from the match official. They shall go through the report and then make a decision,” a source said.

Zifa president, Philip Chiyangwa chairs the referees committee. On Monday, Chiyangwa’s committee made a shocking decision, when they announced they had rescinded Ntouba’s red card, a decision, which has since been nullified by the Premier Soccer League.

Some of the numerous wrong calls that Ncube made on the day include denying Highlanders a penalty after Godknows Makaruse was felled inside the penalty box.

Instead, the referee cautioned the winger for simulation. He also failed to punish Highlanders’ Benson Phiri for slapping Ntouba, opting to give the defender a talking-to, infuriating Dynamos in the process.