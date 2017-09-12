Chinese national fined for working without permit

STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 34-YEAR-OLD Chinese national has been fined $150 for staying in the country and working at a Shurugwi mine without a valid work permit.

Shen Pengfei was yesterday fined by Gweru magistrate, Judith Taruvinga after being found guilty of contravening the country’s immigration laws.

The court heard that on July 17 this year, officials from the Zimbabwe Immigration Department raided South Mine in Shurugwi following a tip off and found the Chinese working with an expired visitor’s entry certificate.