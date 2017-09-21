Chinamasa cornered over Grace’s lavish lifestyle

FINANCE minister Patrick Chinamasa yesterday declined to answer questions concerning the source of the $4 million splashed by First Lady Grace Mugabe to acquire a property in South Africa and the $5,4 million used by her son, Russel Gorereza to import two luxury vehicles into the country.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Chinamasa was left tongue-tied during Parliament’s question-and-answer session after Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa (independent) cornered him, demanding to know the source of the funds and to disprove claims that the money could have been looted from State coffers.

“I cannot comment on allegations that I am not aware of. These are transactions outside government if ever they happened and you must ask those that made the allegations to explain to you,” he said.

But Mliswa kept prodding him for answers, saying: “We cannot protect corruption in this House. We must uphold the Constitution. She (Grace) also bought a $1,4 million ring and is it an offshore account.”

Chinamasa was later rescued by Hurungwe East MP Sarah Mahoka (Zanu PF), who raised a point of order, saying it was unfair for legislators to discuss Grace’s issues in Parliament, where she could not defend herself.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition, Thokozani Khupe asked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to explain why the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) had only provided 400 biometric voter registration kits instead of the 3 200 announced earlier on.

Mnangagwa said he would task Zec to do a comprehensive report on the issue, so he could respond to the question.