Chiadzwa chaos tip of iceberg: Moyo

Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) president, Nkosana Moyo has said the chaos rocking the Chiadzwa diamond fields in Manicaland is evidence of a broken-down system at the highest level in the country.

BY CHARLES LAITON

In an interview with NewsDay on Tuesday after touring Sakubva produce market in Mutare, Moyo said the alleged killings and massive looting of diamonds in Chiadzwa was a clear indication that someone was not doing his job.

“Chiadzwa is an illustration of a much bigger problem in the country. The problem we are having is that the security officials are involved in the killing of people and I am told of diamond looting in Chiadzwa,” he said.

“The judiciary, intelligence services, police, army and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should be neutral. The way their job is framed should be guided by the Constitution, but they are behaving like an extension of a political party and they are protecting interests of individuals.”

Moyo said the chaos in Chiadzwa was just a tip of the iceberg.

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene recently confirmed the fatal shooting of diamond panners by State security agents assigned to guard the diamond fields and called for dialogue among the stakeholders to end the bloody conflicts.

She urged the government to end using brute force on the panners and engage them on a workable solution.

Meanwhile, Moyo, who was accompanied by his provincial executive members, including treasurer, Patrick Chitaka, said his “family and friends” campaign was going on quietly.

He said his supporters had already embraced the idea of not introducing party regalia, as they could become easy targets of beatings by Zanu PF supporters.

“We are doing it differently. We have visited almost all provinces. Do you think people who wear MDC-T T-shirts are going to vote for the party, even those who wear Zanu PF T-shirts?” he said.

“Party regalia can be very misleading, but people will do what needs do be done to put food on the table and dump you during the elections with party regalia you can be easily identified and killed,” he said.