‘Caps not invincible’

Former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, Chicken Inn are unfazed by Caps United’s recent form ahead of the two teams’ clash at 7pm at the National Sports Stadium tonight.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Caps United have won their last three games, including a 1-0 win against bitter rivals Dynamos.

In the last month, Caps United beat two other title contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum, but Chicken Inn coach, Rahman Gumbo, while acknowledging the big task at hand, is not afraid of the Green Machine.

Gumbo takes his troops to the National Sports Stadium firmly focused on three points and the big prize at the end.

“Caps United have picked up form, but we are focused on the league (title) and nothing else,” he said.

“Our focus, when we go there, is nothing, but to take the three points. However, we have a few problems, as Moses Jackson is suspended from this match, while Innocent Mucheneka is injured and will have to pass a late fitness test. That said, we are still confident of winning tomorrow (today).”

Jackson has been a source of goals for Chicken Inn and will be missed in tonight’s potentially explosive tie.

A win today will return Chicken Inn to the top of the log, but the lead may last only until Dynamos fulfil their fixture against Shabanie Mine tomorrow afternoon.

Chicken Inn have 51 points, while DeMbare have 52 going into the midweek full programme.

After going on a nine-match unbeaten run, Chicken Inn were brought to a screeching halt when they lost to Yadah FC 2-1 at Hartsfield Grounds three weeks ago before losing to the same side on Saturday in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup.

After losing to Chicken Inn on August 2 at Luveve Stadium, the Green Machine have played 11 games and only suffered one defeat to Dynamos.

Caps are out of the race for the title, but have been playing purposeful football that has seen them climb up to sixth on the table, having been consigned to the lower echelons for longer periods this term.

The Green Machine have played 24 games and have 38 points, 14 behind leaders Dynamos.

They have only lost twice at the National Sports Stadium, while Chicken Inn have so far found joy in trips to Harare, with wins over Black Rhinos and Harare City.

When they won the championship last year, Caps United beat Chicken Inn home and away.

The Caps United-Chicken Inn match will be followed by the Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum faithful, who will all be hoping that the Green Machine can pull off a win.

Caps United strikers, Dominic Chungwa and John Zhuwawo have been in good form and Chitembwe will be looking up to them to deliver another win.