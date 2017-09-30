Calm down, we’re still in control: Mushure

DYNAMOS captain Ocean Mushure says his team remains calm despite a poor run of form which has seen the Harare giants go winless in their last three Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches.

BY HENRY MHARA

The draw against Shabanie Mine on Thursday followed a defeat to Caps United and a home draw against Highlanders.

DeMbare were also booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup at the first round stage by Bulawayo City a week ago, in a streak of results that have left their supporters worried.

If they had won at Shabanie, they could have opened a three-point lead at the top of the log standings with just eight matches remaining.

However, they were left frustrated following a late equaliser by substitute Wilson Mupasiri after Mushure had given them an early lead.

While many supporters were disappointed by the latest result, Mushure believes it was a good outcome for them.

He says they are still in charge of the title race and urged the team’s restive supporters to remain calm.

“Shabanie are difficult to beat at home. Obviously, we were disappointed because we thought we had done enough to collect all the three points, but I feel a draw was also good because of our opponents’ record at home,” Mushure said. “That point we got could win us the league at the end of the season. The supporters should stop panicking because we still have a big chance to win the title. The good thing is we can control our destiny.”

On his team’s recent run of four winless matches, Mushure said: “It’s just a bad spell, which I think is normal. The only bad thing about it is that it has arrived at a time when we are fighting for the league title and when our supporters expect us to win every match. It’s just a phase, which we think we have gone past. As players, we are very calm.”

Dynamos supporters will be hoping for a turn of fortunes when their team host Harare City at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow afternoon, knowing defeat in this match could see the team dropping to fourth position. A draw could also have similar catastrophic effects.

“Harare City are a good side, so we will have to pull up our socks to get all the three points. We need to improve from the way we have been playing. We can’t afford to drop more points.”

The good news in the Dynamos camp is the return of their top goalscorer Christian Epoupa Ntouba, who missed the team’s two league matches due to suspension for a head-butting offence.

“It’s a big boost to the team. He (Christian) is a key member of the team, and his presence upfront helps to calm everything. He can hold play nicely and scores goals so he makes our job easier.”

The bad news though is that Godfrey Mukambi, who picked a knock against Shabanie, is out of tomorrow’s match, and so is his fellow defender Obey Mwerahari who is also struggling with an injury. Harare City coach Philani Ncube, whose side are fighting relegation, has promised their more-fancied opponents a tough match.

City are going into the match buoyed by their win over Chapungu on Thursday, when Wilfred Muvirimi scored a last-gasp winner.

“It will be a tricky match, but they must not treat us lightly,” Ncube said.