Byo City condemn Dynamos

DYNAMOS………….(1)1

BULAWAYO CITY…….(0)2

DYNAMOS’ recent poor run of form continued after they were beaten by Bulawayo City at Rufaro Stadium yesterday, to crash out of the Chibuku Super Cup at the first round stage.

BY HENRY MHARA

The defeat was the team’s third consecutive game without a win, as they drew 1-1 draw against Highlanders a fortnight ago, which they followed up with a loss to bitter rivals Caps United last week.

Against Bulawayo City, they appeared well on course to stop the winless run, when Christian Ntouba thrust them in front, bundling the ball home just 15 minutes into the match before creating some decent chances in a dominant first-half display.

But they were out of sorts after the half-time break against an improved City side, whose second-half dominance reflected through goals by Sipho Ndlovu, who netted the equaliser in the 58th minute, before veteran defender Zephania Ngodzo completed the impressive fight-back with a winner in the 75th minute from a free-kick inside the penalty arc.

Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa will now put all his focus on the league title race, where his team is top of the log, but was left disappointed by his boys’ performance, who have scored just two goals in 270 minutes of play.

“As an institution, we would want to do well in every competition, but such is football, we are out of the competition just like we were last year and we cannot reverse the situation,” he said.

“We have to move forward to the things that we have control over. We didn’t create many chances as a team. We are not scoring as we normally do and we are conceding goals in almost every game, and that is something that we should work on.”

City coach, Mandla Mpofu said he was excited to win the match, but highlighted that much of their attention was on fighting relegation in the league.

“We didn’t play good football in the first half. Dynamos were in control, but we came out a different team in the second half and eventually, we came out tops. We are happy, but we have to cut our celebrations as short as we can and concentrate on the league games that are coming up,” he said.

“We are happy we progressed past the first stage, but our focus is to stay in the league, because inasmuch as we want to win Chibuku, it would not make any sense if we get relegated.”

Dynamos controlled possession early on and created the first real chance with Emmanuel Mandiranga, facing his former side, testing goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda with a long-range shot before the winger hit the side netting when another opportunity came moments later.

The opener arrived when Masimba Mambare was given too much freedom inside the box, to let fly a shot from point blank that goalkeeper Sibanda did well to block, but Ntouba was the quickest to the loose ball, which he pushed over the line.

City, who had a poor run in the first half, where they sat deep allowing Dynamos to control the tempo, had chances of their own, all from the mistakes by the home team.

Goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga’s tame punch fell to Newman Sianchali inside the box, whose shot was

blocked.

The forward should have done better as the half-time break drew closer when he dispossessed Lincoln Zvasiya on the byline, but tried to beat the goalkeeper from an acute angle when squaring the ball for his oncoming teammates was a better option.

City equalised after a brilliant run by Ishmael Wadi, who picked the ball on the centre line on the left channel, leaving a trail of defenders on his wake, before finding Ndlovu inside the box, who found the back of the net.

Buoyed by the goal, City took control of the match, with anchor man Rainsome Pavari brilliant and controlling the midfield, while Wadi was making a nuisance of himself upfront.

They took a deserved lead when Wadi won a free kick inside the penalty arc, which Ngodzo curled into the top left corner.

They held on to the lead until the final whistle to ensure Dynamos became the seventh of the eigh-seeded teams to crash out of the competition.

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, L Zvasiya, M Machazane, O Mushure, T Chipunza, G Saunyama (G Mukambi, 75’), D Mukamba (V Ndaba, 74′), M Mambare (T Sadiki, 61′), E Mandiranga, C Ntouba

Bulawayo City: N Sibanda, S Ndlovu, Z Ngodzo, M Mungadze, M Kadzola, T Ndlovu (D Sibanda, 87’), R Pavari, Z Sibanda, I Kutsanzira, N Sianchali (C Rupiya, 78′), I Wadi