Bus crushes vendor to death

A BULAWAYO vendor was crushed to death yesterday, as he attempted to jump out of a moving Pelandaba bus at Egodini bus terminus.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the accident, but could not disclose the identity of the victim, as his next of kin had not yet been identified.

Eye witnesses said the vendor was crushed after he fell to the ground, as the bus was pulling out of the bus terminus.

“I saw him getting into one of the buses with another vendor. The other vendor jumped off when the bus was already moving,” a witness said.

“When he (deceased) tried to follow suit, he fell to the ground head first holding his wares and was crushed by the bus’ rear wheels, as it was turning.”

A relative of the deceased, who only identified herself as Gogo MaMpofu said she stayed with the victim at Robert Sinyoka.

“I was with his wife when we got the message.

“He left three children the first born is in Grade Three. His mother is away in the rural areas, where she went to attend some traditional ceremony.”