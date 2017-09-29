BREAKING: Cops fire shots at protesters

Zimbabwe police on Friday reportedly fired shots at protesters in Harare City centre.
Scores of protesters went into the streets to protest against the cash crisis in the country.
Although details were still sketchy, the confrontation between the cops and protesters reportedly resulted in injuries.
Save Wave Nave
We need to get Nkosana moyo in power only he cab stop this
Masaisai
ngaapinde in power ukoko kuSOuth Africa. Kuno hatimudi.
Kariba Dam
@Masaisai kkk. true though.
treble
Comment…this is not good at all , may the living God have mercy on this land, may the will of God be done, Amen