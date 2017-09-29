BREAKING: Cops fire shots at protesters

- 7 hours ago

Zimbabwe police on Friday reportedly fired shots at protesters in Harare City centre.

Scores of protesters went into the streets to protest against the cash crisis in the country.

Although details were still sketchy, the confrontation between the cops and protesters reportedly resulted in injuries.

WATCH VIDEO


MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

4 Comments

  1. Save Wave Nave

    We need to get Nkosana moyo in power only he cab stop this

    Reply

    1. Masaisai

      ngaapinde in power ukoko kuSOuth Africa. Kuno hatimudi.

      Reply

      1. Kariba Dam

        @Masaisai kkk. true though.

        Reply

  2. treble

    Comment…this is not good at all , may the living God have mercy on this land, may the will of God be done, Amen

    Reply

