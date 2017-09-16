Bigboy dreams big in Chibuku Cup

HWANGE coach Bigboy Mawiwi is confident that his squad will claim the scalp of Yadah Stars as they clash in a Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round at Mandava Stadium today.

The former Harare City coach said his squad would approach today’s game with caution to ensure they win despite having indifferent performances in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League so far this season.

Both sides meet for the first time in the Chibuku tournament having shared spoils in their first meeting in the Premiership.

“It’s a cup game and everyone wants to win but we are prepared and confident of a win. It’s a must for use to progress to the next round because we need to prove ourselves at all costs,” Mawiwi said.

“We are looking forward to win though we know that we are playing against a tricky side, but I must say the boys are playing well and all is set for the next game. We need to score goals and show our prowess.

“We respect Yadah because they are a strong side especially coming from a victory over Premier League log leaders Chicken Inn.”

Chipangano are looking forward to setting up a date with Chicken Inn if they beat Yadah.

Hwange will be without Gilbert Zulu, Obert Moyo and Mostafu Ncube due to injury but that is not worrying Mawiwi.

On the other hand Yadah Stars interim coach Thomas Ruzive is hopeful that his squad will make a mark in their maiden appearance in the Chibuku Super Cup.

In another game to be played at Mandava Stadium at 3pm tomorrow, Bantu Rovers face Tsholotsho.The two sides who have had a poor run in the Premiership.

Bantu Rovers coach Methembe Ndlovu believes only hard work will see his team go through to the next round.

“It’s always going to be a tough game because cup games are different from league games .This is more of a sprint, it’s either we win to proceed or lose and bow out and only hard work will see us through.

“We will not give any excuses, despite having a few injuries that include Dumisani Ncube in our squad. Anyone set to play will have to give his best in this game,” Ndlovu said.